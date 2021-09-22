Carvana Expands Missouri Presence with Springfield Launch

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced today it is now offering as-soon-as next-day touchless home delivery to Springfield area residents. Customers can shop more than 45,000 used cars for sale , secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator , purchase, trade-in, and schedule as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Springfield, its 306th market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Carvana can save customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Vehicles come with a seven-day return policy and this upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers a week to live with their vehicle, seeing if it's spacious enough for family outings or how it handles on the daily commute.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, then Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“We’ve steadily been increasing our presence in Missouri since launching our first market in the state in 2017, and we are pleased to now offer as-soon-as next day vehicle delivery to even more customers,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We are confident Springfield area residents will welcome the ease and convenience of The New Way to Buy a Car.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 306 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 45,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or the Carvana Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005257/en/