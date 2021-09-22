Embark Announces Advisory Board to Accelerate the Commercialization of its Self-Driving Technology

Embark Trucks, Inc. , a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced the formation of its strategic advisory board, a committee of distinguished trucking and supply chain executives that will guide Embark’s rapid business expansion. The board will advise Embark’s overall business strategy and bolster Embark’s ranks with some of the best and brightest minds in the transportation industry.

Jonathan B. DeGaynor , President & CEO, Stoneridge, Inc.

, President & CEO, Stoneridge, Inc. Rich J. Freeland , Fmr. COO, Cummins

, Fmr. COO, Cummins David A. Jackson , President & CEO, Knight Transportation

, President & CEO, Knight Transportation Terry S. Kline , Fmr. CIO, Navistar

, Fmr. CIO, Navistar Michele S. Meyer , Fmr. President & SVP, Snacks Operating Unit, General Mills

, Fmr. President & SVP, Snacks Operating Unit, General Mills Michael K. Pigors, Fmr. Region President, US Domestic and US International Operations, FedEx

Detailed biographies for members can be found below.

Collectively, the advisory board members bring decades of executive experience and well over 150 years of collective total transportation experience to Embark. The six members come from diverse sectors of the broader transportation industry, including shipping, trucking, truck OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers and component manufacturers, and consumer packaged goods.

“Our new advisory board equips Embark with a brain trust that will help us navigate a complex and dynamic industry as we target commercial driver-out operations in 2024,” said Alex Rodrigues, CEO of Embark. “These thought leaders bring extraordinary experience to Embark and will be instrumental in our ability to execute against our business goals. We are privileged to have them on board and look forward to their contributions.”

This announcement comes as Embark hosts analysts, investors, and media at its headquarters for Embark Day, a behind-the-scenes event designed to give industry watchers a comprehensive business update and detailed look at Embark’s technology as the company plans to go public. Embark Day attendees will have the unique opportunity to sit in on a panel with three of the new advisory board members as they discuss current trends in the self-driving truck industry.

In June 2021, Embark unveiled its go-to-market strategy and entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB) (“Northern Genesis 2”). Upon closing of the proposed business combination in the second half of 2021, subject to a vote by the shareholders of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, Embark will become a publicly traded company and will list on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “EMBK.”