checkAd

Embark Announces Advisory Board to Accelerate the Commercialization of its Self-Driving Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

Embark Trucks, Inc., a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced the formation of its strategic advisory board, a committee of distinguished trucking and supply chain executives that will guide Embark’s rapid business expansion. The board will advise Embark’s overall business strategy and bolster Embark’s ranks with some of the best and brightest minds in the transportation industry.

Introducing new members of the Embark Advisory Board (in alphabetical order):

  • Jonathan B. DeGaynor, President & CEO, Stoneridge, Inc.
  • Rich J. Freeland, Fmr. COO, Cummins
  • David A. Jackson, President & CEO, Knight Transportation
  • Terry S. Kline, Fmr. CIO, Navistar
  • Michele S. Meyer, Fmr. President & SVP, Snacks Operating Unit, General Mills
  • Michael K. Pigors, Fmr. Region President, US Domestic and US International Operations, FedEx

Detailed biographies for members can be found below.

Collectively, the advisory board members bring decades of executive experience and well over 150 years of collective total transportation experience to Embark. The six members come from diverse sectors of the broader transportation industry, including shipping, trucking, truck OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers and component manufacturers, and consumer packaged goods.

“Our new advisory board equips Embark with a brain trust that will help us navigate a complex and dynamic industry as we target commercial driver-out operations in 2024,” said Alex Rodrigues, CEO of Embark. “These thought leaders bring extraordinary experience to Embark and will be instrumental in our ability to execute against our business goals. We are privileged to have them on board and look forward to their contributions.”

This announcement comes as Embark hosts analysts, investors, and media at its headquarters for Embark Day, a behind-the-scenes event designed to give industry watchers a comprehensive business update and detailed look at Embark’s technology as the company plans to go public. Embark Day attendees will have the unique opportunity to sit in on a panel with three of the new advisory board members as they discuss current trends in the self-driving truck industry.

In June 2021, Embark unveiled its go-to-market strategy and entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB) (“Northern Genesis 2”). Upon closing of the proposed business combination in the second half of 2021, subject to a vote by the shareholders of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, Embark will become a publicly traded company and will list on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “EMBK.”

Seite 1 von 6
Northern Genesis Acquisition II Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Embark Announces Advisory Board to Accelerate the Commercialization of its Self-Driving Technology Embark Trucks, Inc., a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced the formation of its strategic advisory board, a committee of distinguished trucking and supply chain executives that will guide Embark’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Embark and ZF Collaborate to Validate Automatic Steering Control in Self-Driving Trucks
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Embark Testing Cummins Inc.’s Automatic Powertrain Control in Self-Driving Trucks
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Embark to Host Embark Day on September 22 Ahead of Nasdaq Listing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten