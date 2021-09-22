Billy Goat Brands Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

The Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.50 per Share and will be subject to a four-month hold period, which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company agreed to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with Shares to preserve Billy Goat’s cash for continued investment in candidate companies focused on the blue economy as well as for working capital purposes.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “Billy Goat”) (CSE: GOAT), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ ESG ”) focused companies in the blue economy, announces that its board of directors has approved the settlement of $202,100 in debt (the “ Debt Settlement ”) through the issuance of 404,200 common shares (“ Shares ”) of Billy Goat to two creditors for strategic advisory and business consulting services related to the acquisition of an interest in Sophie’s Kitchen.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the blue economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

