Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 13:00   

CHATHAM, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company’s management during the conference should contact the Cantor conference coordinator. A webcast of the presentation will be available under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com. A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio is primarily composed of immunology and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix’s immunology portfolio includes a COVID-19 platform of product candidates to prevent and treat COVID-19, to treat Long COVID as well as to detect functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19, TNX-18001, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021 and expects to start a Phase 1 study in humans in the first half of 2022. TNX-35002 (sangivamycin) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) stage of development. TNX-102 SL3 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic condition, and is also in the pre-IND stage. Finally, Tonix is developing TNX-2100, an in vivo diagnostic to measure the presence of functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix intends to initiate a first-in-human clinical study of TNX-21004 in the fourth quarter of 2021, pending IND clearance. Tonix’s immunology portfolio also includes biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL3, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia.

