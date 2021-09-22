Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

CHATHAM, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company’s management during the conference should contact the Cantor conference coordinator. A webcast of the presentation will be available under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com . A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.