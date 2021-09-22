checkAd

Axogen to Participate in the 76th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Industry leading nerve repair surgeons will share best practices and case studies during symposium session

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, announced that it will participate in the 76th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) being held in San Francisco from September 30-October 2, 2021. The meeting will offer both in-person and online attendance options with live-streaming of select sessions and on-demand access to pre-recorded scientific presentations.

As an Elite level partner of ASSH, Axogen will host an industry forum breakfast symposium on Friday, October 1, 7:00-8:00 a.m. at the Moscone Center. Innovations in nerve surgery that transformed my practice will feature an expert panel who will share pivotal moments and specific cases when Axogen technologies impacted their approach to nerve repair and led them to adopt a contemporary nerve repair algorithm.

Attending surgeons will have the opportunity to chat live with Axogen scientists, clinicians, and other experts at Booth #950 in the Solutions Center (exhibit hall). Staffed microscope stations will be available at the booth, allowing surgeons to learn more about microsurgical techniques, product handling, and other innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve repair.

In addition to the breakfast symposium, Axogen will sponsor the Women in Hand Surgery reception on Friday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m., provide in-kind lab materials for the Fellows pre-course, and provide travel scholarships for two residents or Fellows to attend the meeting in San Francisco.

“The annual ASSH meeting provides a unique and invaluable opportunity for us to connect with surgeons and share our innovative surgical solutions for nerve repair. We are confident we will provide high value engagements and interactions for everyone involved,” said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen. “We look forward to engaging with surgeons, both in-person and virtually, during our industry forum breakfast symposium, at the Women in Hand Surgery reception, and throughout the meeting at our exhibit booth.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axogen to Participate in the 76th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand Industry leading nerve repair surgeons will share best practices and case studies during symposium sessionALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
Longeveron Announces Dr. Jorge Ruiz as Speaker for Roundtable Discussion & Presentation at 2021 ...
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Provides Highlights of Shareholder Update Call from September 20, 2021
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Circle K Stores, Inc.
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...