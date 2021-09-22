Axogen to Participate in the 76th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand

As an Elite level partner of ASSH, Axogen will host an industry forum breakfast symposium on Friday, October 1, 7:00-8:00 a.m. at the Moscone Center. Innovations in nerve surgery that transformed my practice will feature an expert panel who will share pivotal moments and specific cases when Axogen technologies impacted their approach to nerve repair and led them to adopt a contemporary nerve repair algorithm.

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, announced that it will participate in the 76 th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) being held in San Francisco from September 30-October 2, 2021. The meeting will offer both in-person and online attendance options with live-streaming of select sessions and on-demand access to pre-recorded scientific presentations.

Attending surgeons will have the opportunity to chat live with Axogen scientists, clinicians, and other experts at Booth #950 in the Solutions Center (exhibit hall). Staffed microscope stations will be available at the booth, allowing surgeons to learn more about microsurgical techniques, product handling, and other innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve repair.

In addition to the breakfast symposium, Axogen will sponsor the Women in Hand Surgery reception on Friday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m., provide in-kind lab materials for the Fellows pre-course, and provide travel scholarships for two residents or Fellows to attend the meeting in San Francisco.

“The annual ASSH meeting provides a unique and invaluable opportunity for us to connect with surgeons and share our innovative surgical solutions for nerve repair. We are confident we will provide high value engagements and interactions for everyone involved,” said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen. “We look forward to engaging with surgeons, both in-person and virtually, during our industry forum breakfast symposium, at the Women in Hand Surgery reception, and throughout the meeting at our exhibit booth.”