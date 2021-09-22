checkAd

Van Lanschot Kempen EGM agrees to Brigitte Boone’s appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board and takes note of the intention to appoint Maarten Edixhoven as a member and Chair of the Management Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

’s-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 22 September 2021

On 22 September 2021, Van Lanschot Kempen’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) approved the appointment of Brigitte Boone as a member of its Supervisory Board. It was also officially advised of the intention to appoint Maarten Edixhoven as a member and Chair of the Management Board effective 1 October 2021.

Frans Blom, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: “We’re delighted with Brigitte’s appointment and wish her lots of success as a member of our Supervisory Board. On 1 October 2021, we’ll welcome Maarten as the company’s new CEO, which is also when we’ll bid farewell to our current Chair, Karl Guha.

“Van Lanschot Kempen’s results and growth in the years under Karl’s leadership tell their own story, but our people’s engagement, entrepreneurialism and sheer drive are unparalleled. We’ll miss Karl as a director and manager, as a colleague, and most of all as a highly inspiring leader. And we are so grateful to him for heading up our transformation from a general bank into the independent, leading integrated wealth manager we are today.

“We wish Maarten every success and have full confidence that we’ll be able to further expand our current, successful, customer-centric growth strategy under his leadership.”

For the full agenda and explanatory notes, see Shareholders’ meetings.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR
4 October 2021           Ex-dividend date
12 October 2021         2019 dividend and remainder 2020 dividend payment date
29 October 2021         Publication of 2021 third-quarter trading update
24 February 2022        Publication of 2021 full-year results

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Van Lanschot Kempen EGM agrees to Brigitte Boone’s appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board and takes note of the intention to appoint Maarten Edixhoven as a member and Chair of the Management Board ’s-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 22 September 2021 On 22 September 2021, Van Lanschot Kempen’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) approved the appointment of Brigitte Boone as a member of its Supervisory Board. It was also officially …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
Longeveron Announces Dr. Jorge Ruiz as Speaker for Roundtable Discussion & Presentation at 2021 ...
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Provides Highlights of Shareholder Update Call from September 20, 2021
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Circle K Stores, Inc.
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...