American Lithium CEO Meets In-Person with the President of Peru

Announces next phase of drilling / development at Falchani and Macusani

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce that a delegation of the Company’s management, led by CEO Simon Clarke and including Michael Kobler, an original founder and current GM of US Operations and Ulises Solis, GM of Peru Operations, had the honour of a private audience yesterday with President Pedro Castillo, the recently-elected President of Peru.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ee3edcc-7f59-49a1 ...

The purpose of the meeting during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly summit in New York was to discuss Peru’s ongoing commitment to its mining sector and its emergence as a potential Latin American leader in the supply of battery / clean energy metals for a greener planet.

During the United Nations’ conference, over 100 global leaders are meeting to discuss the world’s most pressing geopolitical issues, including the heightened urgency to advance sustainable energy initiatives along an expedited timeline.    

Following the meeting with President Castillo, Mr. Clarke reported having a highly constructive initial dialogue with a focus on American Lithium’s future plans to sustainably develop world-class lithium and uranium assets in Peru.

President Pedro Castillo commented, “it was a pleasure to meet the team from American Lithium and our discussions to date have been very positive. As I have commented in recent times, we remain committed to the economy of Peru in general and, in particular, the mining sector with no plans for nationalization or expropriation. We are highly supportive of the work that American Lithium is doing and believe that Peru is very well positioned to become a global leader in the supply of metals for the new energy paradigm. We also welcome foreign investment into Peru with clear rules that protect the people, and the environment and which promotes the economic development of the region and the country.”

