G2 Users Rate ON24 the #1 Webinar Software for the Second Consecutive Quarter

G2 is one of the largest software marketplace and services review platforms used by 2,000 companies and more than 5 million buyers each month. The G2 Grid represents the voice of real software users, rating products based on G2 user product reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence.

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced that ON24 Webcast Elite was rated the #1 webinar software by enterprise users for the second consecutive quarter on G2 . Enterprise companies use ON24 Webcast Elite to create live, simulive, and on-demand interactive experiences that drive deep customer engagement and provide rich first-person data for demand generation, partner enablement, and event marketing. Based on enterprise user reviews, customers ranked ON24 highest in customer satisfaction among all webinar products in the G2 Enterprise Grid Report for Webinar Software Fall 2021 .

“We’re honored to once again be recognized as the best webinar software by our loyal customers,” said Sharat Sharan, CEO at ON24. “We’ve built a powerful marketing and sales platform that is helping companies across many industries generate better engagement and data that is having a measurable impact on revenue and growth. Thanks to the ON24 team for everything you do for our customers.”

The #1 rating on G2 follows recent ON24 accolades. The ON24 Digital Experience Platform was named the “Best Overall Event Management Platform” by MarTech Breakthrough and TrustRadius named ON24 the best webinar software based on user reviews and ratings. Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, recently included ON24 as a growth stage company in the content engagement solutions market for ON24 Engagement Hub. And San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal recognized ON24 as one of the fastest-growing middle market companies in the Greater Bay Area in their Middle Market 75 list.

ON24 Webcast Elite is part of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, which also includes ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.