Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. “We are proud to declare and pay our 33rd consecutive quarterly dividend. As we continue to seek opportunities to expand our portfolio of world class medical office real estate, our existing portfolio continues to deliver exceptional performance through 2021. We are also excited and humbled to announce that DOC is among Modern Healthcare’s 2021 Best Places to Work. Our ranking of 26th in the Supplier category represents our debut appearance earning this distinction while serving as the highest-rated health care real estate provider among the honorees. We look forward to discussing this and our third quarter 2021 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for November 5, 2021,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on October 4, 2021.