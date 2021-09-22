Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. “We are proud to declare and pay our 33rd consecutive quarterly dividend. As we continue to seek opportunities to expand our portfolio of world class medical office real estate, our existing portfolio continues to deliver exceptional performance through 2021. We are also excited and humbled to announce that DOC is among Modern Healthcare’s 2021 Best Places to Work. Our ranking of 26th in the Supplier category represents our debut appearance earning this distinction while serving as the highest-rated health care real estate provider among the honorees. We look forward to discussing this and our third quarter 2021 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for November 5, 2021,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on October 4, 2021.
Earnings Release and Conference Call Information
The Company announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on November 5, 2021, and will hold a conference call on this day at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a company update. The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer John Thomas, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Theiler, Executive VP of Asset Management Mark Theine, and Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer John Lucey.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0784 from within the U.S. or (201) 689-8560 for international callers. Participants can reference the Physicians Realty Trust Third Quarter Earnings Call or passcode 13723133. The conference call also will be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.docreit.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning November 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET until December 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International); passcode: 13723133. A replay of the webcast also will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for one year following the event. Beginning November 5, 2021, the Company’s supplemental information package for the third quarter 2021 also will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under the “Supplemental Information” tab.
