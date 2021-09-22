Bill.com Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $1.2 Billion of Common Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) (“Bill.com”) today announced that it has priced its public offering (the “offering”) of 4,411,765 shares of its common stock (the “shares”) at a price to the public of $272.00 per share. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $1.0 billion of shares of common stock. Bill.com also granted the underwriters of the shares 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 661,764 shares. The sale is expected to close on September 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Barclays Capital Inc. and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.