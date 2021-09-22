checkAd

Vertical Aerospace Announces Marubeni Corporation’s Pre-order Option for up to 200 Aircraft and Signs MoU to Explore the Introduction of eVTOL Aircraft in Japan

22.09.2021   

Vertical Aerospace (“Vertical”), a leading British eVTOL manufacturer which is pioneering the transition to carbon free aviation, today announced that Vertical and Marubeni Corporation (“Marubeni”), a leading Japanese integrated trading and investment business conglomerate have reached an agreement to explore sustainable, emissions free Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) travel solutions, focused on the application of Vertical’s flagship electric aircraft, the VA-X4, in the Japanese market. Marubeni has also agreed a conditional pre-order option of up to 200 of Vertical’s aircraft.

Vertical Aerospace's VX-X4 eVTOL over the Japanese skyline.

This important partnership builds on existing commercial partnerships between Vertical and American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Avolon, Iberojet and Bristow who with Marubeni have already collectively agreed conditional pre-orders for 1350 aircraft in total with a value of approximately $5.4bn.

Vertical and Marubeni will now begin jointly evaluating the requirements for eVTOL aircraft operations in Japan as well as other commercial considerations such as route and network planning, infrastructure requirements and capacity, plus engaging other interested parties who can play a role in launching AAM in Japan.

By working with such an established and respected Japanese organisation, Vertical expects to accelerate its ability to enter the Japanese market and offer Japanese consumers a safer, faster, cheaper and greener alternative to current short haul options in the country.

With its technological and regulatory advantages, such as its capacity to operate high frequency eVTOL traffic in a safe environment, Japan has great potential when it comes to the commercialization of the AAM market. Marubeni believes that eVTOLs have a number of use cases in Japan, such as inter-city, intra-city, airport shuttle and life support operations, that will benefit both customers and communities. Marubeni is expecting eVTOL operations to commence in 2025 and will utilize its existing aviation capabilities to maximize the quality of personal transportation.

