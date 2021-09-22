checkAd

Millicom Announces Early Participation Results of and Increases the Maximum Acceptance Amount for the Exchange Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 13:05  |  32   |   |   

Millicom Announces Early Participation Results of and Increases the Maximum Acceptance Amount for the Exchange Offer

Luxembourg, September 22, 2021 – In connection with its previously-announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) its outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 20261 (the “2026 Existing Notes” or “Old Notes”) for 4.500% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “New Notes”), Millicom International Cellular S.A. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) announces the results as of the Early Participation Date (as defined below) and increases the Maximum Acceptance Amount (as defined below) for the Exchange Offer to accept all 2026 Existing Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by the Early Participation Date (as defined below).

Early Participation Date Results

The Early Participation Date with respect to the Exchange Offer occurred at 5:00 PM, New York City time, on September 21, 2021 (such time and date, the “Early Participation Date”). According to information provided by D.F. King, the information and exchange agent for the Exchange Offer (the “Information and Exchange Agent”), US$335,716,000 aggregate original principal amount of the Old Notes (representing US$302,144,400‬ aggregate outstanding principal amount of Old Notes, after applying the “Pool Factor” (as defined below)) were validly tendered and were not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Participation Date, resulting in the oversubscription of the Exchange Offer, as discussed below.

As discussed in the offering memorandum related to the Exchange Offer, dated September 8, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum”), in February 2021, the Company redeemed 10%, or US$50 million, of the then-outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes, which amount was recorded by Euroclear, Clearstream and DTC as a prepayment of principal. In accordance with the procedures of Euroclear, Clearstream and DTC, book-entry positions of the Old Notes reflect the aggregate original issued principal amount and a pool factor of 90% (the “Pool Factor”). The Old Notes trade with the Pool Factor, which means the percentage of the US$500,000,000 aggregate original principal amount of the Old Notes that remains outstanding after the impact of the Company’s optional redemption of US$50 million in Old Notes in February 2021 (such redemption, the “Partial Redemption”), which equals 90%. References to the “original” principal amount of the Old Notes refer to the US$500 million aggregate original principal amount of the Old Notes issued in October 2018, or portions thereof, without giving effect to the Partial Redemption or the Pool Factor.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Millicom Announces Early Participation Results of and Increases the Maximum Acceptance Amount for the Exchange Offer Millicom Announces Early Participation Results of and Increases the Maximum Acceptance Amount for the Exchange Offer Luxembourg, September 22, 2021 – In connection with its previously-announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
Longeveron Announces Dr. Jorge Ruiz as Speaker for Roundtable Discussion & Presentation at 2021 ...
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Provides Highlights of Shareholder Update Call from September 20, 2021
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Circle K Stores, Inc.
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...