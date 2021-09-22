iMedia Brands Announces Proposed $75.0 Million Public Offering of Senior Notes

checkAd

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) (“iMedia Brands” or the “Company”) today announced that it intends to offer and sell $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 in an underwritten public offering. The interest rate of the senior notes is expected to be 8.50%. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. iMedia Brands also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional $5.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes in connection with the public offering.

iMedia Brands intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the closing cash purchase price and transaction costs related to its pending acquisition of 1-2-3.tv Group, and any remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include certain post-closing payments related to the 1-2-3.tv Group acquisition.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has applied to list the notes on the Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “IMBIL.” If approved for listing, trading on the Nasdaq is expected to commence within 30 days after the notes are first issued. iMedia Brands and this issuance of notes received a rating of BB from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., D.A. Davidson & Co., Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and InspereX LLC will act as joint book-running managers for the offering. Aegis Capital Corp., Alexander Capital L.P., Newbridge Securities Corporation, Revere Securities LLC and Zeigler will act as co-managers for the offering.  

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-258519) relating to the offering of the notes described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 5, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on August 12, 2021. The notes may be offered only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com, telephone: (703) 312-9580 or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

