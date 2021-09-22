BIS Research Publishes Six Market Intelligence Reports for Agriculture and Food Industry During the Third Quarter of 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research has recently published six premium market intelligence research reports for the agriculture and food industry. Each of these titles published covers a variety of segments under products such as crop harvesting robots, weeding robots, milking robots, camera, artificial light source, image processor, rotary-wing drones and fixed-wing drones. In addition to these, several applications of these products have also been covered under these reports, including precision and smart farming, livestock monitoring, simulated training, weather tracking and forecasting, harvesting, spraying, planting, vegetation mapping, crop disease monitoring, stress detection, yield estimation, impurity detection, and others.

The studies conducted under the BIS Agriculture and Food Tech section highlight that each market intelligence report compiled offers an update on micro-segments that are influencing the market, existing products and the advancements, market share analysis of various key players along with their financials, end-user preference data, and detailed global and regional market study analysis, among other things.

Agriculture Drones and Robots Market

The agriculture industry is currently transitioning from low technical mechanization to high-tech mechanization. High tech mechanization aims to use sensors and other automated fusions as it uses software-based AI. The technology makes use of technologies such as drones and robots to bring efficiency to farming operations. The global agriculture drones and robots market is expected to reach $30.08 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The primary drivers for the market growth include increasing automation in the agriculture industry and the shortage of manual labor in the sector. Several countries are taking initiatives to bring automation and sustainability in the agriculture sector to enhance profitability and bring efficiency in farming applications. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1166&type=download

Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market

Hyperspectral imaging has applications in a wide range of industries, such as mineralogy, agriculture, astronomy, and surveillance, through unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions. By using hyperspectral imaging cameras and accessories, a wide range of crop issues can be addressed through hyperspectral imaging. Growers worldwide have started to accept hyperspectral imaging in agriculture because of the better awareness about the benefits that the technology entails. The global hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market is expected to reach $56.88 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 11.93% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth rate in the market is because of the increased emphasis on precision farming around the world. Due to the increasing global food demand, growers must adopt better ways for growing to maximize their yield increase production. The technology provides a wide range of solutions for the agricultural industry such as crop stress detection, pathogen detection, and monitoring. With improved technological advancements and better adoption of the technology, hyperspectral imaging will help drive the precision farming market globally. [Know More]