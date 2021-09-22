checkAd

BIONIK Laboratories Reports a 72% Increase in Patient Sessions on its InMotion Robotic Devices Since Launch of InMotion Connect Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

BIONIK Laboratories Corp. (OTCQB:BNKL) ("BIONIK" or the "Company"), a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and assistive technology solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home, today announced hospitals and other healthcare facilities utilizing InMotion Connect have seen a 72% increase in patient sessions on InMotion robotic devices nationwide since the launch of the proprietary data platform last year. Over that same period, the hospitals also experienced:

  • 58% increase in total session hours (time spent by patients utilizing InMotion robots)
  • 47% increase in total number of patients using InMotion robots
  • 65% increase in individual patient treatment time
  • 47% increase in number of patient repetitions (movements)
  • Three consecutive quarters of patient session growth from Q4 2020 through Q2 of 2021.

“We are pleased to report significant growth in key performance indicators such as patient sessions, session duration, patient treatment time, and repetitions as it relates to the use of our InMotion technologies following the launch and integration of InMotion Connect. The InMotion Connect platform enhances technology adoption and clinician engagement at each facility, which we have seen first-hand over the last year,” said Richard Russo, Jr., interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of BIONIK. “We believe that this positive growth trend will continue as healthcare facilities continue to seek innovative technologies that can further enhance the efficacy and quality of patient care. Our leading robotics solutions, powered by AI and InMotion Connect position BIONIK well as we seek to further penetrate the market.”

InMotion Connect is a cloud-based data analytics solution that securely streams and stores anonymized data from all connected InMotion robotics devices to BIONIK’s cloud server hosted by Amazon AWS, providing contextual and relevant data to reach hospital clinicians and management teams when it matters the most. It combines real-time data of each InMotion robotic device with the knowledge and expertise of BIONIK’s clinical specialists to collaboratively partner with each clinic to promote utilization of the robotic devices and support clinician engagement, with the goal of enhancing patient care. Reporting capabilities in the platform focus on deep data analytics with customizable and adaptive dashboards to support effective decision making for clinicians and for hospital management. BIONIK continues to build its proprietary data platform, with future iterations potentially providing clinicians with insights to predict patient outcomes.

Seite 1 von 4


Bionik Laboratories Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIONIK Laboratories Reports a 72% Increase in Patient Sessions on its InMotion Robotic Devices Since Launch of InMotion Connect Platform BIONIK Laboratories Corp. (OTCQB:BNKL) ("BIONIK" or the "Company"), a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and assistive technology solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger