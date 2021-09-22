BIONIK Laboratories Reports a 72% Increase in Patient Sessions on its InMotion Robotic Devices Since Launch of InMotion Connect Platform

BIONIK Laboratories Corp. (OTCQB:BNKL) ("BIONIK" or the "Company"), a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and assistive technology solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home, today announced hospitals and other healthcare facilities utilizing InMotion Connect have seen a 72% increase in patient sessions on InMotion robotic devices nationwide since the launch of the proprietary data platform last year. Over that same period, the hospitals also experienced:

58% increase in total session hours (time spent by patients utilizing InMotion robots)

47% increase in total number of patients using InMotion robots

65% increase in individual patient treatment time

47% increase in number of patient repetitions (movements)

Three consecutive quarters of patient session growth from Q4 2020 through Q2 of 2021.

“We are pleased to report significant growth in key performance indicators such as patient sessions, session duration, patient treatment time, and repetitions as it relates to the use of our InMotion technologies following the launch and integration of InMotion Connect. The InMotion Connect platform enhances technology adoption and clinician engagement at each facility, which we have seen first-hand over the last year,” said Richard Russo, Jr., interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of BIONIK. “We believe that this positive growth trend will continue as healthcare facilities continue to seek innovative technologies that can further enhance the efficacy and quality of patient care. Our leading robotics solutions, powered by AI and InMotion Connect position BIONIK well as we seek to further penetrate the market.”

InMotion Connect is a cloud-based data analytics solution that securely streams and stores anonymized data from all connected InMotion robotics devices to BIONIK’s cloud server hosted by Amazon AWS, providing contextual and relevant data to reach hospital clinicians and management teams when it matters the most. It combines real-time data of each InMotion robotic device with the knowledge and expertise of BIONIK’s clinical specialists to collaboratively partner with each clinic to promote utilization of the robotic devices and support clinician engagement, with the goal of enhancing patient care. Reporting capabilities in the platform focus on deep data analytics with customizable and adaptive dashboards to support effective decision making for clinicians and for hospital management. BIONIK continues to build its proprietary data platform, with future iterations potentially providing clinicians with insights to predict patient outcomes.