Cinemark to Participate in Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following virtual institutional investor conference:

Wednesday, September 22: Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Virtual Investor Conference

  • Mark Zoradi, CEO, Sean Gamble, President & CFO, and Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor & Public Relations
  • Fireside Chat at 2:05 ET
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 521 theatres (323 U.S., 198 South and Central America) with 5,864 screens (4,426 U.S., 1,438 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/

