Adyton – Fergusson Island Exploration Potential Confirmed

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) (“Adyton”) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration potential being assessed at its 100% owned Fergusson Island projects, located within Papua New Guinea’s renowned “Rim of Fire”.

Highlights:

  • Exciting new and extensional exploration targets to build on existing Resources ounces identified on Fergusson Island at both Gameta and Wapolu confirming the growth potential at both deposits
  • Follow up drilling currently being planned and expected to resume during 2021 to extend existing Resources
  • Oredi Creek deposit to be included in next phase of work program

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adyton commented “Whilst we await the Resource update for the Gameta deposit which is due this month, Management continues to assess the growth potential of the Fergusson Island project and has commenced designing the next phase of drilling to be undertaken. The potential to grow this asset into a multi-million ounce resource, given its starting position of circa 500koz is compelling in light of the recently completed drill programs”.

Exploration Target Overview

Gameta (100% owned):

At Gameta significant potential exists for additional discoveries (to build on existing Resource ounces) to be made to the south-east of the known Gameta deposit, extending beyond the limit of the current resources (The “Untested Southern area”) and to the north-east along the eastern margin to the resource (“North-East margin Target Area”) beneath historical shallow RC drilling – this north-east margin area is where successful drilling by Adyton has already led to the discovery of a new high grade ore zone (reported in TSX-V release 5th August 2021), shown in Figure 1 (“New High Grade Zone”).

The target areas for extensions to the current resources are shown below in Figure 1:

 Figure 1: Exploration potential at Gameta - along the northeast margin and southern extension areas – will be the focus of the next drilling program.
 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f59ba23-7f46-4e8d ... 

Wapolu (100% Owned)
At the nearby Wapolu deposit 30 Km away from Gameta significant potential exists to extend the Resource at depth and along strike to the west along strike of the detachment fault zone (mineralisation host) following up on anomalous historical stream sediment and soil sampling results (Figure 2) - this will be one of the priority drill areas in the next drilling campaign.

