Colorado Hemp Manufacturer Becomes National Reseller of SpotLite360 SaaS Platform

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 IOT SOLUTIONS, INC. (“SpotLite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a reseller agreement with Apollo Sciences (“Apollo”) in which Apollo will introduce the SpotLite360 software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform for supply chains (the “SpotLite360 Technologies”) to its national network of hemp farmers and supply partners across the United States in exchange for a referral commission from SpotLite360. Based in Aurora, Colorado, Apollo is a long-established player in the hemp industry with a network of more than 200 contract farmers and greenhouses who produce hemp flower and biomass, from which Apollo produces distillate oils and isolate powder. In a press release dated July 29, 2021 , SpotLite360 announced its initial software license agreement with Apollo for use of the SpotLite360 Technologies and its unique asset and inventory tracking capabilities, leveraging RFID and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) technologies. Based on Apollo’s early-stage satisfaction with the SpotLite360 Technologies, its management has negotiated with SpotLite360 to become a national reseller.



With capacity for extracting thousands of pounds of hemp biomass per day, Apollo stands to benefit greatly from the efficiencies created through solutions such as the SpotLite360 Technologies, particularly with respect to such data as proof of origin, product provenance, temperature and humidity. Because supplier partners of firms such as Apollo can benefit from the automatic collection of and near-instant access to this type of data, Apollo believes that such partners could realize significant business value by using the SpotLite360 Technologies. Furthermore, the integration of the SpotLite360 Technologies into the business systems of these suppliers can enhance the value they provide to Apollo as well as the end-users of Apollo’s products. Although tracking and tracing have been mandated through legislation in various jurisdictions for marijuana, this is not yet common for hemp. Accordingly, Apollo intends to encourage its hundreds of supplier partners to preemptively comply with any such regulations that may be introduced in the future by using the SpotLite360 Technologies.