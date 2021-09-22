Minim-Powered Trusted Home Solution Now Offered by Leading African Direct-to-Home Satellite Service Provider

MANCHESTER, NH, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim , Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products, and Irdeto , the recognized leader in digital platform and cybersecurity, announced the expansion of its Trusted Home solution to DStv subscribers of MultiChoice Group, Africa’s leading entertainment company. MultiChoice delivers DStv and other channels to more than 20 million households across 50 countries in Africa.

MultiChoice Africa broadens its direct-to-home (DTH) services to include high-speed Internet with the help of Minim + Irdeto’s WiFi management and AI-driven security solution

“Minim’s vision is to make home and small office WiFi safe and supportive for everyone,” said Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim. “We’re pleased that our software will help MCA deliver even more value to their customers throughout Africa.”

MultiChoice now offers DStv Internet, a fixed wireless access service, that enables subscribers to connect to the internet with a SIM card and WiFi router. This significantly expands the audience for those who do not have fiber connectivity in their residential area.

DStv Internet offering includes DStv Trusted Home, an AI-driven network security and WiFi management solution developed jointly by MultiChoice’s digital platform security subsidiary, Irdeto and Minim. The DStv Trusted Home solution empowers subscribers to take control of their WiFi connection, access parental controls, and protect home networks from online security threats and malicious attacks.

Shane McCarthy, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto, commented, “Great speed on its own is no longer enough, consumers demand more. People are spending more time online than ever before making WiFi management, home network security, and parental control features increasingly important services for operators to provide. Trusted Home by Irdeto and Minim is beneficial for both operators as well as consumers, and we are pleased to be able to provide this to MultiChoice and their customers.”

Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, commented, “Offering an AI-driven network security and WiFi management solution strengthens our reputation for providing a superior broadband experience. Collaborating with industry leaders Irdeto and Minim enables MultiChoice to provide the best security features for our DStv Internet subscribers that will keep their home networks and families safe.”