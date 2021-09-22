checkAd

Minim-Powered Trusted Home Solution Now Offered by Leading African Direct-to-Home Satellite Service Provider

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 13:30  |  15   |   |   

MultiChoice Africa broadens its direct-to-home (DTH) services to include high-speed Internet with the help of Minim + Irdeto’s WiFi management and AI-driven security solution

MANCHESTER, NH, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products, and Irdeto, the recognized leader in digital platform and cybersecurity, announced the expansion of its Trusted Home solution to DStv subscribers of MultiChoice Group, Africa’s leading entertainment company. MultiChoice delivers DStv and other channels to more than 20 million households across 50 countries in Africa.

“Minim’s vision is to make home and small office WiFi safe and supportive for everyone,” said Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim. “We’re pleased that our software will help MCA deliver even more value to their customers throughout Africa.” 

MultiChoice now offers DStv Internet, a fixed wireless access service, that enables subscribers to connect to the internet with a SIM card and WiFi router. This significantly expands the audience for those who do not have fiber connectivity in their residential area.

DStv Internet offering includes DStv Trusted Home, an AI-driven network security and WiFi management solution developed jointly by MultiChoice’s digital platform security subsidiary, Irdeto and Minim. The DStv Trusted Home solution empowers subscribers to take control of their WiFi connection, access parental controls, and protect home networks from online security threats and malicious attacks.

Shane McCarthy, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto, commented, “Great speed on its own is no longer enough, consumers demand more. People are spending more time online than ever before making WiFi management, home network security, and parental control features increasingly important services for operators to provide. Trusted Home by Irdeto and Minim is beneficial for both operators as well as consumers, and we are pleased to be able to provide this to MultiChoice and their customers.”

Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, commented, “Offering an AI-driven network security and WiFi management solution strengthens our reputation for providing a superior broadband experience. Collaborating with industry leaders Irdeto and Minim enables MultiChoice to provide the best security features for our DStv Internet subscribers that will keep their home networks and families safe.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Minim-Powered Trusted Home Solution Now Offered by Leading African Direct-to-Home Satellite Service Provider MultiChoice Africa broadens its direct-to-home (DTH) services to include high-speed Internet with the help of Minim + Irdeto’s WiFi management and AI-driven security solution MANCHESTER, NH, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
Longeveron Announces Dr. Jorge Ruiz as Speaker for Roundtable Discussion & Presentation at 2021 ...
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Provides Highlights of Shareholder Update Call from September 20, 2021
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Circle K Stores, Inc.
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...