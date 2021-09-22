Inozyme Pharma to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases of abnormal mineralization, today announced Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, the company’s co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, at 1:20 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors & News section of Inozyme’s website under Events . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 60 days following the event.