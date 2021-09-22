checkAd

BlackHorse Solutions Named Growth Company of the Year by ACG National Capital

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackHorse Solutions, Inc., a Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) company, was named the 2021 growth company of the year ($25 to $75 million) by ACG National Capital, the region’s premier association for corporate professionals with a focus on mergers and acquisition (M&A).

BlackHorse Solutions was acquired by Parsons in July 2021, enhancing the company’s proven solutions and products that address next-generation military, intelligence, and space operations, specifically with differentiated capabilities in artificial intelligence/machine learning, cyber, digital operations, and full-spectrum, all-domain operations.

“Congratulations to Mike Kushin and the entire team at BlackHorse Solutions for this outstanding award,” said Carey Smith, president and chief executive officer of Parsons. “ACG’s recognition simply confirms what we already knew: the people, capabilities, and solutions of BlackHorse are unparalleled. I am proud they are part of Parsons.”

Headquartered in Herndon, Va., BlackHorse’s technology is shaping the future of information dominance and converged military operations by unifying cyber, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations for Department of Defense and Intelligence Community customers. The company also provides autonomous and distributed detection, identification, exploitation, and the defeat of today’s most complex communications.

“Thank you to ACG Capital for recognizing the hard work and commitment of the entire BlackHorse team,” said Mike Kushin, chief executive officer of BlackHorse. “This milestone honors our relentless focus supporting our customers most pressing mission challenges and I’m thankful for our partnership. In the synergies we’ve already experienced with Parsons, I expect many similar awards to follow.”

ACG National Capital’s Corporate Growth Awards celebrate the business leaders and companies that make the national capital region and its business community one of the fastest-growing, successful, and most active in the nation. The annual Corporate Growth Awards are presented to the executives, companies, and deal teams that were individually selected by the chapter’s Awards Committee from a long list of nominations for their accomplishments in crafting and executing successful growth strategies and deals.

Parsons has regularly been recognized by independent third parties for the corporation’s strong growth and leadership, including: the 2020 Corporate Growth Award by ACG National Capital; 2021 Defense News’ Top 100 Defense Contractors; 2020-2021 Bloomberg Government’s Top 200 Contractors; and 12 consecutive years as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
Dave.Spille@parsons.com





