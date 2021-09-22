Mydecine Files MYCO-003 Final Patent Application and Reports Positive Preclinical Data

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of mental health and addiction, today announced that it has filed its final patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for one of its lead drug candidates, MYCO-003, which is being developed to offer enhanced treatment of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



In addition, the Company is pleased to report positive preclinical data supporting the continued development of MYCO-003. This patent pending formulation has the potential to further reduce patient anxiety as compared to pure psilocybin, when used in therapy or medical practice. MYCO-003 combines a serotonin agonist with a serotonin releasing agent; these drug classes are being demonstrated in research to increase the efficacy of therapy, and produce increased sense of wellbeing, safety, and happiness during stressful therapy. Mydecine believes these properties will be synergistic and particularly important for the effective treatment of patients with severe PTSD and extreme anxiety disorders.

“Current psilocybin-based treatments can overcome the risk of extreme anxiety reactions with supportive care. With our enhanced MYCO-003, this promising candidate has the potential to reduce anxiety during therapy before needing to provide extensive supportive care. Therefore, we believe that MYCO-003 would have a greater appeal to patients suffering from extreme anxiety and PTSD driving a more effective and immediate treatment result for patients in need,” said Rob Roscow, Chief Science Officer.

“This is another exciting progression in the execution of our drug development pipeline which is consistently demonstrating the value and efficacy of our psychedelic-assisted therapeutics and the wide array of therapeutic applications we can target,” said Josh Bartch, CEO of Mydecine. “As we advance our product portfolio, Mydecine continues to add layers of efficacy and safety to the already established medical value of our proprietary drug candidates currently in the pipeline. We believe the continued development of MYCO-003 can play a significant role in delivering a more effective treatment for PTSD and anxiety.”