ContraFect Corporation to Present at the 2021 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference

YONKERS, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, announces today that Roger Pomerantz, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ContraFect, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is being held from September 27 – 30, 2021. The fireside chat will be held on Wednesday, September 29 at 11:20 AM ET.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.contrafect.com. It will also be available as an archived webcast for a limited time.