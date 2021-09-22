checkAd

VitalHub Corp. Announces Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange on September 23, 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITALHUB CORP. (TSXV: VHI) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release on August 30, 2021, the Company will list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and will commence trading September 23, 2021. The common shares have been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) since December 2, 2016, have traded under the symbol “VHI” since that time, and will continue to trade under that symbol on the TSX on a go-forward basis. The common shares will be delisted from the TSXV concurrent with the commencement of trading on the TSX.

“Uplisting to the TSX from the TSXV in five short years of trading is a great milestone for the Company and further ratification of our progress to-date,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “With over 400 customers spread across six countries internationally, the Company is well-positioned for continued growth into the future. We want to take this opportunity to thank our investors, employees and customers for their invaluable contributions toward this significant achievement.”

ABOUT VITALHUB CORP.
Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes. VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@vitalhub.com





