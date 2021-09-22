checkAd

Enovix Achieves Major Milestones U.S.-Based Factory Produces First Battery Cells Off Its Automated Manufacturing Line and Ships Custom Design for AR Glasses

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it achieved a major milestone—manufacturing battery cells from its first automated factory in Fremont, Calif. Additionally, the company announced it designed, fabricated and released pre-production quantities of a new cell design for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses for a top-tier consumer electronics company.

“This is a major accomplishment for Enovix and I’m incredibly proud of our team,” said Harrold Rust, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enovix. “Manufacturing the first cell off of our automated line is proof that our machine set is ready for production. It’s the culmination of years of long hours, dedication and hard work from our world-class team and it’s further proof that we are on track to meet our goal of not only delivering a battery with up to 110% greater energy density, but also we’re on target for commercial production in Q1 2022 and first product revenue in Q2 2022.”

The first cell off the line is a manufacturing achievement that requires more than 25 machines to work in concert. The Enovix factory is state-of-the-art since it uses both established lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment, including electrode fabrication and the majority of battery packaging and formation, as well as the Company’s proprietary roll-to-stack cell assembly, a precise, high-speed replacement for conventional lithium-ion wound cell assembly. This enables its roll-to-stack production tools to “drop in” to existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing lines and increase watt-hour capacity.

“It’s one thing to make a prototype by hand in a lab that meets a customer’s requirements, but it’s an entirely different ballgame when automated production tools are working in harmony to produce a new breakthrough product,” said Cam Dales, General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer. “I’m also pleased to announce we achieved another major milestone—releasing a new cell for AR glasses, which requires a high-energy density battery in a small form factor. This is another key milestone for our team—designing and delivering a new battery cell for a top-tier consumer electronics company.”

