FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it achieved a major milestone—manufacturing battery cells from its first automated factory in Fremont, Calif. Additionally, the company announced it designed, fabricated and released pre-production quantities of a new cell design for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses for a top-tier consumer electronics company.



“This is a major accomplishment for Enovix and I’m incredibly proud of our team,” said Harrold Rust, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enovix. “Manufacturing the first cell off of our automated line is proof that our machine set is ready for production. It’s the culmination of years of long hours, dedication and hard work from our world-class team and it’s further proof that we are on track to meet our goal of not only delivering a battery with up to 110% greater energy density, but also we’re on target for commercial production in Q1 2022 and first product revenue in Q2 2022.”