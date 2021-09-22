checkAd

PLDT wins Philippines' best telco service Asiamoney

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring the company's commitment to excellent customer experience, PLDT Inc. clinched the Most Outstanding Company in the Philippines award under the Telecommunications Services Sector category of Asiamoney's 2021 Outstanding Companies Poll.

Over 1,071 fund managers, analysts, bankers and ratings agencies took part in the voting. In total, over 5,787 votes were received for publicly listed companies across 13 markets in Asia.

The most diversified and fully integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines was lauded for excelling in financial performance, management team excellence, investor relations, and corporate social responsibility. Being recognized by Asiamoney for its commitment to excellence verifies the revitalized customer-centric push of PLDT and its wireless unit, Smart Communications Inc., with customers being the North Star for all group-wide efforts.

Guided by their core corporate value of malasakit (compassion), PLDT and Smart's laser focus on elevating customer experience traces its roots to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

When lockdown restrictions forced Filipinos to stay at home to work, study, and stay in touch with loved ones, PLDT and Smart's passion and purpose for the customer drove the whole organization to step up, amid the increased need for connectivity and digital services.

Under the most difficult conditions, PLDT and Smart delivered excellent service to customers, which is key to ensuring resilience for every community.

Founded in 1989, Asiamoney is a leading financial magazine in the region, focused on investment and private banking, digitalization of banking, and fintech. The publication is an affiliate of other key capital markets publications from the Euromoney Institutional Investor Group.  

Over the years, PLDT has topped Asiamoney's annual polls in multiple categories. The company has been named as the Philippines' Best Managed Company and recognized for being the Best in Investor Relations, Financial Management, Corporate Strategy, Stakeholder Value Focus, and Operational Efficiency.

About PLDT

PLDT is the Philippines' largest fully integrated telco company. Through its principal business groups — from fixed line to wireless — PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines' most extensive fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

PLDT is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE:TEL) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:PHI). PLDT has one of the largest market capitalizations among Philippine — listed companies.

Further information can be obtained by visiting www.pldt.com

