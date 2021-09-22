checkAd

CoreCivic Announces Proposed Tack-On Offering of $100 Million of 8.25% Senior Notes Due 2026

globenewswire
22.09.2021   

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it intends to offer an additional $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 8.25% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Additional Notes”), subject to market and other customary conditions. CoreCivic’s previously issued $450 million aggregate principal amount of 8.25% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Existing Notes”) and the Additional Notes will constitute a single class of securities. The Additional Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of CoreCivic and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by all of CoreCivic’s subsidiaries that guarantee its senior secured credit facilities, the Existing Notes and its other indebtedness. CoreCivic intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Additional Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include purchasing CoreCivic’s existing $174.0 million principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2023 and CoreCivic’s existing $250.0 million principal amount of 4.75% senior notes due 2027 in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and/or repayment of amounts outstanding under CoreCivic’s revolving credit facility, Term Loan A or Term Loan B. To the extent CoreCivic repays amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility, such amounts may be reborrowed. There can be no assurance that the offering of the Additional Notes will be consummated.

Imperial Capital is acting as left lead underwriter, StoneX Financial Inc. is acting as joint lead arranger, and Wedbush Securities Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The Additional Notes are being offered pursuant to CoreCivic’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR, which became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available at www.sec.gov. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained at Imperial Capital, LLC, 10100 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 2400, Los Angeles, CA 90067, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (310) 246-3700.

