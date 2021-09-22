checkAd

Draganfly Selected as Exclusive Manufacturer for Valqari Drone Delivery Stations and Receives Initial $400,000 Order

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive manufacturing agreement with Valqari LLC (“Vaqari”) to produce Valqari’s Drone Delivery Stations.

Valqari is focused on solving the “last inch” logistic problems associated with drone deliveries. The Valqari Delivery Station is a patented universal drone receptacle for package delivery and pick-up. It will allow Valqari to revolutionize drone deliveries for industries including pharmaceuticals, meal delivery, grocery services, governments, and residential e-commerce. As per the terms of the announced agreement, Draganfly will be the exclusive manufacturer and assembler of the Delivery Stations.

According to the Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2021, the global drone package delivery market is expected to grow to nearly US$1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 45.5%. In 2025, the market is expected to reach US$4.4 billion at a CAGR of 45.1%.

Valqari’s seven and a half-feet high stations can accommodate packages up to 12”x12”x9”. They accept winched packages, hover-dropped packages as well as pickups and deliveries from landed drones and traditional methods.

“Our goal is to revolutionize how people and businesses around the world send and receive packages. The Drone Delivery Station is weatherproof, theft-proof and temperature controlled, which is critical for how items like food and pharmaceuticals are properly delivered,” said Ryan Walsh, CEO and co-founder of Valqari. “We are dedicated to providing high-quality products and we know the talented team at Draganfly will help us keep that promise.”

“Valqari has established itself as the early global leader in the drone delivery station market. Their patented technology is a perfect fit for Draganfly manufacturing, logistics, and value added services. We look forward to being a key provider and partner to Valqari as they continue to cement their market leading position,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

As per the manufacturing agreement, Draganfly will be the exclusive manufacturer of Valqari’s Drone Delivery Stations. Valqari will be ordering at least $400,000 of manufacturing services during the initial phase of the Agreement.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

