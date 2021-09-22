Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Asetek Crashes 26% After Severe Cut in Operating Income Outlook (PLX AI) – Asetek shares crashed 26% after the company cut its outlook for FY operating income to USD 0-2 million from USD 8-12 million previously.Revenue growth outlook was also cut to 10-20% from 20-30% previouslyThe company said effects of new …



