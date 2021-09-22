checkAd

Asetek Crashes 26% After Severe Cut in Operating Income Outlook

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Asetek shares crashed 26% after the company cut its outlook for FY operating income to USD 0-2 million from USD 8-12 million previously.Revenue growth outlook was also cut to 10-20% from 20-30% previouslyThe company said effects of new …

  • (PLX AI) – Asetek shares crashed 26% after the company cut its outlook for FY operating income to USD 0-2 million from USD 8-12 million previously.
  • Revenue growth outlook was also cut to 10-20% from 20-30% previously
  • The company said effects of new and ongoing Covid-19 shut-downs in China are disrupting its supply chain
