Asetek Crashes 26% After Severe Cut in Operating Income Outlook
- (PLX AI) – Asetek shares crashed 26% after the company cut its outlook for FY operating income to USD 0-2 million from USD 8-12 million previously.
- Revenue growth outlook was also cut to 10-20% from 20-30% previously
- The company said effects of new and ongoing Covid-19 shut-downs in China are disrupting its supply chain
