checkAd

Newport Gold INC. Provides Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NEWPORT GOLD INC. (OTC PINKS:NWPG) (the "company") is pleased to announce the following update on the company's business and corporate objectives for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. The company is …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NEWPORT GOLD INC. (OTC PINKS:NWPG) (the "company") is pleased to announce the following update on the company's business and corporate objectives for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. The company is focussed on advancing an exploration and drilling program on its wholly owned Manitou mining claim, located in the Burnt Basin property in the Greenwood Mining division in British Columbia. The company suspended planned exploration work in 2020 due to Covid-19 related concerns.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Filed updated financial and disclosure information with OTC Markets
  • Engages Apex Geoscience Ltd to carry out exploration work program
  • Filed application for Multi Year Drill permit with British Columbia
  • Examining various additional alternative financing options to fund drilling and exploration programs in future
  • Conducting due-diligence and investigations into acquiring additional exploration acreage
  • Reviewing green and eco-friendly mining related technology investments and partnerships

PLANNED EXPLORATION PROGRAM

GOLD KNOLL

The company has engaged Apex Geoscience to carry out a sampling and trenching program on the Gold Knoll showings which consist of two quartz veins which have previously assayed 43.07g/ton gold and 42.78 g/ton gold which is open in all directions. The Gold Knoll showing was first discovered late in 2007, in follow-up to a gold soil geochemical anomaly. Several small historic hand trenches and open cuts explore centimetre-scale quartz veins within Josh Creek micro diorite on the knoll, north east of the airborne conductors and northwest of the Upper Eva Bell showing. The former sample also carried 204g/t Ag and about 1%Pb with minor Zn while the latter sample carried 46g/t Ag and .38%Cu. Of all the samples taken in the past by the company this was the first time high gold values have been found with this amount of grade wise base metals. The company is also planning a 60 meter drill hole to test the showings and examine the potential of the Gold Knoll property.

Soil geochemistry map (Au-ppb):

Foto: Accesswire

AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICAL CONDUCTORS

As stated in our last press release dated Feb 7, 2020;

The company is also planning to test two flat lying conductors located at a depth of 50 and 300 feet below surface on its Manitou claim. The two flatish conductors were a result of conducting an airborne survey over the company's former property and retaining the only claim hosting the conductors.

Seite 1 von 3
Newport Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newport Gold INC. Provides Corporate Update TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NEWPORT GOLD INC. (OTC PINKS:NWPG) (the "company") is pleased to announce the following update on the company's business and corporate objectives for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. The company is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Focus Graphite Engages NewFields Canada Mining & Environment to Design the Tailing Storage Facility ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Arrangement Agreement, Interim Order for Spin-Out Transaction and ...
Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody ...
Monthly (August 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announces Commencement of Operations of Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: ...
Breezer in Negotiations to Acquire An Ultra Premium Distilled Spirits and Marketing Company
Indonesian Buildings Take Extra Precautions Against COVID By Installing Air and Surface ...
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...