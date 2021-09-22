Newport Gold INC. Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NEWPORT GOLD INC. (OTC PINKS:NWPG) (the "company") is pleased to announce the following update on the company's business and corporate objectives for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. The company is …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NEWPORT GOLD INC. (OTC PINKS:NWPG) (the "company") is pleased to announce the following update on the company's business and corporate objectives for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. The company is focussed on advancing an exploration and drilling program on its wholly owned Manitou mining claim, located in the Burnt Basin property in the Greenwood Mining division in British Columbia. The company suspended planned exploration work in 2020 due to Covid-19 related concerns.

Filed updated financial and disclosure information with OTC Markets

Engages Apex Geoscience Ltd to carry out exploration work program

Filed application for Multi Year Drill permit with British Columbia

Examining various additional alternative financing options to fund drilling and exploration programs in future

Conducting due-diligence and investigations into acquiring additional exploration acreage

Reviewing green and eco-friendly mining related technology investments and partnerships

PLANNED EXPLORATION PROGRAM

GOLD KNOLL

The company has engaged Apex Geoscience to carry out a sampling and trenching program on the Gold Knoll showings which consist of two quartz veins which have previously assayed 43.07g/ton gold and 42.78 g/ton gold which is open in all directions. The Gold Knoll showing was first discovered late in 2007, in follow-up to a gold soil geochemical anomaly. Several small historic hand trenches and open cuts explore centimetre-scale quartz veins within Josh Creek micro diorite on the knoll, north east of the airborne conductors and northwest of the Upper Eva Bell showing. The former sample also carried 204g/t Ag and about 1%Pb with minor Zn while the latter sample carried 46g/t Ag and .38%Cu. Of all the samples taken in the past by the company this was the first time high gold values have been found with this amount of grade wise base metals. The company is also planning a 60 meter drill hole to test the showings and examine the potential of the Gold Knoll property.

Soil geochemistry map (Au-ppb):

AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICAL CONDUCTORS

As stated in our last press release dated Feb 7, 2020;

The company is also planning to test two flat lying conductors located at a depth of 50 and 300 feet below surface on its Manitou claim. The two flatish conductors were a result of conducting an airborne survey over the company's former property and retaining the only claim hosting the conductors.