Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Macallan East Project Geophysics Survey Identifies New Lithium Targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the recent Hybrid-Source-Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) Geophysical Survey, completed on its Macallan East, Clayton Valley lithium project. The survey has identified multiple areas that merit future exploration, outlining key potential drill targets of greater than 500 meters in thickness in an unexplored area of the Valley.

Scotch Creek Ventures' Technical Expert, Matt Vitale, commented, "Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) surface geophysics was used on the Macallan claims to identify basin stratigraphy and structure of conductive materials that are indicative of a sedimentary / brine system containing lithium. Hasbrouck Geophysics, Inc. was the contractor with field data collected by Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. A total of 24 separate HSAMT sounding stations were acquired along three lines with approximate 500 meter spacing. Three sampling rates were run utilizing a Geometrics Geode EM3D instrument to achieve a nominal 1,000 meter investigation depth. In general, HSAMT experiences up to 10-15 % variation.

"No electromagnetic noise interferences were encountered during data collection and the overall data was of very good quality. Resistivity values (inverse of conductivity) were measured to four ohm-meters which indicates a highly conductive system of interbedded claystone and mudstone sediments with possible volcanic ash and evaporites, all geologic units potentially affected by brine. This indicates a sedimentary ore body with potentially high lithium concentrations and possible brine presence. Values of low resistivity are encountered across the claims package from 100 meters to deeper than 600 meters. The thickness of the potential ore body is thus greater than 500 meters. The geophysical results are encouraging and the data suggests opportunities for a drill program. Scotch Creek Ventures is currently designing the drill program and preparing required permits."

The successful geophysics results provide Scotch Creek with a greater understanding of its previously under-explored Macallan East project, totaling 3,180 acres adjacent to Pure Energy Minerals (PE) lithium brine project.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"
David Ryan
Chief Executive Officer
Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
Telephone: +1.604.685.4745
Email: info@scotch-creek.com
Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward‐looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

SOURCE: Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665068/Scotch-Creek-Ventures-Inc-Macallan-E ...

