UL Launches a New Electronic Identification Certification Scheme to Help Advance Mobile Driving License Adoption

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, announced today that it launched an electronic identification (eID) certification scheme to evaluate products for compliance with ISO/IEC 18013-5:2021, the new international standard for personal identification for a mobile driving license (mDL). This global standard specifies interoperable protocols for digital credentials and a data model for an mDL. It can also be leveraged for other digital credentials far beyond driving licenses.

The announcement was made in conjunction with a speech by Arjan Geluk, lead principal advisor in UL's Cybersecurity and Identity Management and Security group, at Identity Week, which is being held today through and Thurs., Sep. 23 in London. Geluk said, "I am proud to announce that UL now provides interoperability certification services for mobile driving license implementations. It expresses a continuation of our commitment to the deployment of secure, privacy-preserving and globally interoperable digital credentials."

The launch of UL's ISO/IEC 18013-5 interoperability certification services coincides with the approval of this new international standard and promotes the seamless rollout of globally interoperable mDL implementations around the world.

Ian Grossman, vice president of Member Services and Public Affairs at the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), said, "The AAMVA is appreciative of all the hard work that has been done to provide an interoperability standard. Continued collaboration between the public and private sectors is imperative for providing a robust and trusted mDL ecosystem."

"I am pleased that ISO finalized the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard, a widely supported international standard which provides a reliable, secure and privacy-friendly way to share and verify mobile credentials," added Bas van den Berg, secretary of Topic Group XIX on Virtual Driving License at the Association of European Vehicle and Driver Registration Authorities and head of driving licenses at The Netherlands Vehicle Authority. "I am happy that there is a possibility for issuers and verifiers to obtain evidence that their solution meets this new standard, so that they can be sure about the international interoperability of their solutions."

UL's testing and certification services check for conformity against the standard for mDL and mDL reader applications. Once a product has been certified, the UL Mark can be associated with the application and leveraged to market a solution by showing the UL Promotional Badge in marketing materials, indicating the product interoperable with any other ISO/IEC 18013-5 compliant implementation.

UL's eID certification services are the latest in a series of solutions that support empowering trust in digital credentials. UL offers independent training, strategic advisory, test suites, certification testing and cybersecurity evaluation services for mDL and mDL reader implementations and other forms of eID. Learn more about UL's eID solutions.

About UL

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press contact:

Steven Brewster

UL

ULNews@UL.com

+1.847.664.8425

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628812/UL_eID_certification_for_mDL.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg