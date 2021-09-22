DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Name and legal form:
|Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dipl. Ing.
|First name:
|Stefan
|Last name(s):
|Pierer
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|PIERER Mobility AG
|LEI
|5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
|Details of the transaction(s):
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|84.00 CHF
|20,000.00 Units
|84.00 CHF
|225,400.00 Units
|Aggregated price
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|84.00 CHF
|245,400.00 Units
|Date of the transaction
|2021-09-20 UTC +2
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
