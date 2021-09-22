checkAd

Goose Island UK and AeroFarms Partner to Launch Hail Hydro, a Session IPA, to Advance Sustainable Brewing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Goose Island UK and AeroFarms, a certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming have unveiled today Hail Hydro - a brand new session IPA made from groundbreaking hydroponic hops grown indoors by AeroFarms, who is focused on elevating agriculture around the world and helping address some of our most pressing agriculture supply-chain challenges.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005076/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Hail Hydro is the latest beer in Goose Island’s Impossible IPA series - a new selection of beers which embrace the creation of new recipes using innovative hops and techniques. The 4.7% hazy session IPA utilizes hydroponic hops grown at AeroFarms’ global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, U.S.A., where AeroFarms has over 100,000 square feet of indoor vertical farming for both commercial and R&D production, utilizing methods that can yield up to 390 times greater productivity annually, while using up to 95% less water and zero pesticides versus traditional field farming.

Skipping the soil, the hydro-cascade hops are submerged in a growing medium that supports and nourishes the roots of the plant with nutrient-rich water through AeroFarms’ indoor vertical farming technology platform. This method allows hops to be grown anywhere in the world, at any time of the year with consistent results, and to generate higher yields with fewer resources. With growing seasons and outdoor climate conditions in a major flux right now, hydroponic hops grown in AeroFarms indoor vertical farms for elevated resilience and flavor are undoubtedly the future, and a groundbreaking development in the beer world.

In terms of flavor notes, the beer packs a refreshing citrus punch with hints of lemon and lime, hitting all the right notes when it comes to Session IPAs, clocking in at a delicious 4.7% abv. Fresh and zingy, it tastes as bright as the future of agriculture. Consumers will be able to scan a QR code on the can’s packaging that will take them to a farm tour of AeroFarms’ unique growing indoor vertical technology.

Hail Hydro is available in limited supply now, only on the Goose Island UK Webstore. www.gooseislandshop.com

“Hydroponically cultivated hops are an exciting prospect, and the potential innovation opportunities and sustainable benefits are exciting for the craft community,” said Joe Bevan Innovation Brewer Goose Island UK. “Brewing with the cascade was a new experience for us! We saw zingy lime, soft lemon, and a subtle resinous from the hydroponically grown hops.”

Seite 1 von 4
Spring Valley Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goose Island UK and AeroFarms Partner to Launch Hail Hydro, a Session IPA, to Advance Sustainable Brewing Goose Island UK and AeroFarms, a certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming have unveiled today Hail Hydro - a brand new session IPA made from groundbreaking hydroponic hops grown indoors by AeroFarms, who is focused on elevating …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21AeroFarms Wins Produce Business’s 33rd Annual Marketing Excellence Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Spring Valley Announces Extension of Redemption Deadline
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten