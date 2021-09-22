Goose Island UK and AeroFarms Partner to Launch Hail Hydro, a Session IPA, to Advance Sustainable Brewing

Goose Island UK and AeroFarms, a certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming have unveiled today Hail Hydro - a brand new session IPA made from groundbreaking hydroponic hops grown indoors by AeroFarms, who is focused on elevating agriculture around the world and helping address some of our most pressing agriculture supply-chain challenges.

Hail Hydro is the latest beer in Goose Island’s Impossible IPA series - a new selection of beers which embrace the creation of new recipes using innovative hops and techniques. The 4.7% hazy session IPA utilizes hydroponic hops grown at AeroFarms’ global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, U.S.A., where AeroFarms has over 100,000 square feet of indoor vertical farming for both commercial and R&D production, utilizing methods that can yield up to 390 times greater productivity annually, while using up to 95% less water and zero pesticides versus traditional field farming.

Skipping the soil, the hydro-cascade hops are submerged in a growing medium that supports and nourishes the roots of the plant with nutrient-rich water through AeroFarms’ indoor vertical farming technology platform. This method allows hops to be grown anywhere in the world, at any time of the year with consistent results, and to generate higher yields with fewer resources. With growing seasons and outdoor climate conditions in a major flux right now, hydroponic hops grown in AeroFarms indoor vertical farms for elevated resilience and flavor are undoubtedly the future, and a groundbreaking development in the beer world.

In terms of flavor notes, the beer packs a refreshing citrus punch with hints of lemon and lime, hitting all the right notes when it comes to Session IPAs, clocking in at a delicious 4.7% abv. Fresh and zingy, it tastes as bright as the future of agriculture. Consumers will be able to scan a QR code on the can’s packaging that will take them to a farm tour of AeroFarms’ unique growing indoor vertical technology.

Hail Hydro is available in limited supply now, only on the Goose Island UK Webstore. www.gooseislandshop.com

“Hydroponically cultivated hops are an exciting prospect, and the potential innovation opportunities and sustainable benefits are exciting for the craft community,” said Joe Bevan Innovation Brewer Goose Island UK. “Brewing with the cascade was a new experience for us! We saw zingy lime, soft lemon, and a subtle resinous from the hydroponically grown hops.”