Equillium to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place September 27 – 30, 2021.
Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, and Dolca Thomas M.D., Equillium’s executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer, will provide a high-level overview of itolizumab’s mechanism of action and review each of the ongoing clinical programs. The presentation will focus on topline data from the company’s Phase 1b EQUATE study in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and recent regulatory feedback leading directly to a pivotal Phase 3 study in aGVHD, expected to be initiated before the end of 2021. Mr. Steel, Dr. Thomas and other members of Equillium’s leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time: 10:40 AM Eastern Time | 7:40 AM Pacific Time
Location: Virtual Webcast
A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days.
About Equillium
Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.
For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.
