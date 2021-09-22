checkAd

Equillium to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place September 27 – 30, 2021.

Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, and Dolca Thomas M.D., Equillium’s executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer, will provide a high-level overview of itolizumab’s mechanism of action and review each of the ongoing clinical programs. The presentation will focus on topline data from the company’s Phase 1b EQUATE study in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and recent regulatory feedback leading directly to a pivotal Phase 3 study in aGVHD, expected to be initiated before the end of 2021. Mr. Steel, Dr. Thomas and other members of Equillium’s leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time: 10:40 AM Eastern Time | 7:40 AM Pacific Time
Location: Virtual Webcast

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Equillium Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equillium to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat presentation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Equillium to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten