checkAd

Lattice mVision Solution Stack Enables 4K Video Processing at Low Power for Embedded Vision Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced updates to its award-winning Lattice mVision solution stack. The mVision stack now supports 4K video data processing and LPDDR4 memory to deliver higher quality image signal processing (ISP) performance. This allows developers to quickly implement popular high-speed communication and display interfaces to accelerate embedded vision performance with class-leading low power consumption for Edge applications including Machine Vision, Robotics, ADAS, Video Surveillance, and Drones.

Industry analyst Bob O’Donnell with TECHnalysis Research noted, “LPDDR4 memory provides device designers with a great range of different capacities/densities, speeds, and power requirements that can be matched to specific applications. Because of its low power nature, LPDDR4 memory is particularly well-suited for embedded and machine vision in battery-powered devices or other applications where thermal management is a challenge.”

“Embedded and Machine Vision applications enable compelling new user experiences across Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. But supporting vision applications at the Edge requires developers to achieve a delicate balance between providing the processing performance these applications require while fitting within the design’s power consumption and physical footprint constraints,” said Mark Hoopes, Director of Industrial and Automotive Segment Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “Our mVision stack simplifies and accelerates embedded vision solution development, and our latest release leverages the class-leading features of Lattice Nexus FPGAs to support high performance interfaces and faster processing at low power.”

Highlights of the Lattice mVision solution stack version 2.1 include:

  • Expanded support capabilities – the stack’s expanded capabilities include support for the LPDDR4 DRAM memory standard. With up to eight programmable SERDES lanes capable of speeds up to 10.3 Gbps, Lattice Nexus platform devices deliver the highest system bandwidth in their class to enable popular communication and display interfaces like 10 Gigabit Ethernet, PCI Express, SLVS-EC, CoaXPress, and HBR3 DisplayPort (at up to 8.1 Gbps per lane).
  • New signal bridging and duplication reference designs – the latest reference designs help developers convert legacy video standards commonly used in Industrial applications to the more widely-used MIPI standard. The new reference designs include:
    • MIPI to parallel conversion
    • Parallel to MIPI conversion
    • MIPI CSI-2 to LVDS conversion
    • 1-to-N MIPI duplicator
  • New ISP solutions
    • New Lattice ISP support for Lattice Nexus FPGAs
    • New ISP support from Lattice partner Helion enables high resolution, high frame rate UHD cameras

Lattice will exhibit mVision version 2.1 and Lattice Nexus FPGAs in the Macnica ATD Europe booth (Hall 8 D30) at VISION, the world’s leading trade fair for machine vision, taking place October 5-7 in Stuttgart, Germany. Lattice will also present an overview of the mVision stack and its latest updates in two live presentations at the show.

  • Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m. CEST in Kongress West (room W1)
  • Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. CEST in Kongress West (room W1)

For more information about the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Lattice Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lattice mVision Solution Stack Enables 4K Video Processing at Low Power for Embedded Vision Applications Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced updates to its award-winning Lattice mVision solution stack. The mVision stack now supports 4K video data processing and LPDDR4 memory to deliver …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Lattice Semiconductor Wins Global Sustainability Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Lattice Semiconductor to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Lattice Semiconductor to Present at Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Lattice Certus-NX-FPGAs für Automobilanwendungen optimiert
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Lattice Certus-NX FPGAs Optimized for Automotive Applications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Lattice To Highlight Need for Highly Reliable FPGAs at SEE/MAPLD
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten