Skillsoft Launches New Platform Features, Content, and Courses to Prepare the Workforce of Today with Skills for Tomorrow

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced it is launching a series of innovative, new platform features, content, and courses to enable organizations to build a future-fit workforce and give learners the tools they need to achieve their full potential. Skillsoft is offering all interested learners 30 days of free access to Percipio, the Company’s next-generation learning platform, so they can experience firsthand Skillsoft’s comprehensive suite of premium, proprietary, and vendor-authorized content, extensive course library, and learning modalities.

Rapid shifts in the nature of work and the workforce – due to the emergence of remote teams, digital-first strategies, and global disruption – have made skills transformation more critical for success than ever before. In fact, according to a 2020 McKinsey Global Survey, 80 percent of executives are experiencing skills gaps in the workforce. The new capabilities and products that Skillsoft is launching will enable organizations to enhance upskilling and reskilling initiatives, deepen their talent pipeline, keep pace with evolving business needs, and meet pressing skill gaps.

“The pandemic has accelerated shifts in the workplace that were already in motion from advances in technology. In response, companies across industries are rethinking their talent and skills pipeline, both internally and externally,” said Mark Onisk, Chief Content Officer, Skillsoft. “Skillsoft is meeting organizations where their needs are, with learning solutions that address new skills around cloud, cybersecurity, and data and content that reinforces leadership agility, workforce safety, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Today’s launches, which reflect the integration of Global Knowledge’s content and solutions, further advance our ability to close skill gaps and provide learners with immersive, personalized learning experiences.”

Following Skillsoft’s June 2021 acquisition of Global Knowledge, Skillsoft benefits from one of the broadest and deepest technology & developer offerings in the corporate digital learning industry. As a result, Skillsoft customers can now access a combined offering of nearly 28,000 contact hours of instruction, including a blend of virtual and on-demand courses, instructor-led training, hands-on labs, and real-world challenges, and coverage across more than 170 technical certifications. The Skillsoft technology & developer library includes mission-critical, vendor-authorized content through Skillsoft’s partnerships with many of the world’s largest technology companies, including Microsoft, Cisco, Amazon Web Services, and others, as well as expert-authored original content, across six key areas: cloud, cybersecurity, software craft, programming, data, and IT infrastructure.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Skillsoft Raises Full Year Guidance and Reports Strong Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Skillsoft Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten