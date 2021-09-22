Legato Merger Corp. Announces Date for Special Meeting to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Algoma Steel

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legato Merger Corp. (“Legato”) (Nasdaq: LEGOU, LEGO, LEGOW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) has been set for October 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.EST. Stockholders of record as of August 18, 2021 (the “Record Date”) are eligible to vote at the Special Meeting to consider the previously announced business combination with Algoma Steel Group Inc. (“Algoma” or the “Company”), a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate..

About Algoma Steel

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. The Company’s mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Algoma has modernized its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace. Additionally, the Company has cost cutting initiatives underway and is in the process of investing to modernize its plate mill facilities.

Today Algoma is returning to its roots as a customer-focused, entrepreneurial company with the courage and growing capability to meet the industry's challenges head-on. It is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing so that it might continue to be your partner in steel.



About Legato Merger Corp.

Legato Merger Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Legato’s common stock, units and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “LEGO,” “LEGOU” and “LEGOW,” respectively.