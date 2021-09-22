Rain Therapeutics to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced that Avanish Vellanki, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Rain, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference being held virtually September 27-30, 2021.

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Webcast Link – or at the company’s website (click here)

A replay of the presentation will be available by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website for 30 days.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

Media Contact

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

+1.646.876.5196

jtemperato@lifescicomms.com