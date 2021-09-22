Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Recruits David B. Hurst, an Agriculture and Engineering Veteran, to Assist in Soil Manufacturing Operations and Potential Pigment Production Efforts

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that David B. Hurst, an agriculture and engineering veteran, has joined the Company to assist in its soil manufacturing operations and potential pigment production efforts. Hurst was recruited shortly after the Company acquired a custom potting soil production system that is currently being installed at SGTM’s northern Florida facility.

Broad experience in engineering, production and management, with cross-culture exposure in the infrastructure, energy, agriculture, aerospace, metallurgical and poly-metallic mining sector.

Over 30 years of experience in independent engineering and technical level project assessments.

Industrial sales experience including proposal development, demonstrations, technical integration, contract negotiation, bid procedures and intensive customer support.

Engineering specialization in material and mineral processing, thermodynamics, machine design and equipment selection.

International deployment and extensive field experience.

Talent for assembling project teams with complementary strengths in management, engineering, sales and ancillary support functions.

Hurst will be working alongside Mitch Gray, the Company’s soil expert and formulator with more than 40 years of experience producing premium quality potting soil mix, to ensure that the new soil manufacturing machines operate efficiently to maximize quality and output to Gray’s standards. In addition to assisting in the Company’s new soil manufacturing operations, Hurst will be examining potential new pigment colorant production opportunities on behalf of the Company. If the right opportunity presents itself, the Company would ideally be able to source its own pigment material utilized to color its patented mulch, further increasing finished product profit margin and overall sustainability.

Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM added, “Having both Mitch Gray and David Hurst guiding our team is key to our new soil manufacturing and distribution. I feel that we have the best in the industry to lead us to manufacture top premium quality potting soils for sale to the consumer through our retail partners. From the outset, our goal has been to provide the consumer with quality products that will help foster an enjoyment of gardening and lawn care with products that are better and healthier for the plant, people and pets. We strive to use premium quality ingredients that are processed and blended in a way to promote optimum health and growth in every part of the plant, thereby producing stronger, healthier, more attractive vegetation.”