Certara Announces New Clinical Science Group and Adds Senior Scientific Experts

Multi-Disciplinary Expansion and New Appointments Grow Capacity and Capabilities

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it is expanding its Integrated Drug Development (IDD) division with a new clinical science group, headed up by Philippa Marshall, M.D., Vice President of Clinical Science. The Company also appointed David Mitchell, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Strategic Engagement and added C. Glenn Begley M.D., Ph.D., and Colin Pillai, Ph.D., as Senior Scientific Advisors.

“I am thrilled to continue growing the depth and breadth of our scientific expertise with David and Philippa joining Certara and Colin and Glenn supporting us as consultants and advisors. Modern drug development is a team sport, and with the new clinical science group and these appointments, Certara will further advance our strategic partnerships and help train talent in model-informed drug development,” said Craig R. Rayner, President, Integrated Drug Development at Certara.

About the Appointments
Philippa Marshall, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Science, is a fellow of the faculty of pharmaceutical medicine at the Royal College of Physicians in the U.K. and has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry preluded by clinical practice in surgery and general medicine. Throughout her career at Glaxo Smith Kline, Novo Nordisk, Zambon, Quintiles, and PharmaNet, she has provided strategic and clinical development guidance to biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. At Certara, Dr. Marshall will be responsible for establishing and growing the clinical science group of senior level scientists and physicians, which will drive clinical and medical elements of Certara’s consulting offerings to clients.

David Mitchell, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Strategic Engagement, brings more than three decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with deep expertise in clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics. At Certara, he will provide strategic guidance to biopharmaceutical companies and also spearheads strategic partnerships with academia, industry, and regulatory bodies. Most recently, Dr. Mitchell served as Chief Scientific Officer at Nuventra Pharma Sciences. He previously served as president of the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics and the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists.

C. Glenn Begley, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Scientific Advisor, is a world-leading cancer drug development expert with more than 20 years of experience. He has presented to former President Obama's Science Council and White House, the U. S. National Institutes of Health, U.S. Academies of Science, and Australian National Health and Medical Research Council. “Begley’s Six Rules for Reproducibility” is frequently cited for helping to define what makes for robust, high quality scientific research. At Certara, Dr. Begley will contribute to translational medicine, a key clinical science capability. Most recently, he was the founding CEO of BioCurate and previously, served as vice president of hematology and oncology research at Amgen.

Colin Pillai, Ph.D., Senior Scientific Advisor, has spent nearly 20 years in drug development in various leadership roles, where he has focused on applying mathematical models to decision making. At Certara, he will help expand the Global Health practice, including job creation in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Dr. Pillai is the CEO of Pharmacometrics Africa and CP+ Associates, two social ventures whose mission is to strengthen the drug discovery, clinical and regulatory sciences in LMICs via educational programs and local project execution. Since 2017, Dr. Pillai has served as Senior Advisor to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on capacity development and training programs for global health.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

