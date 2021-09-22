checkAd

ORYZON to Present New Clinical Data and Corporate Updates at International Conferences in September and October

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

  • International Conference on Autism ICA-2021
  • BIO-Spain 2021
  • 34th European College Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) congress 2021
  • 21st Sachs Annual Biotech in Europe Forum 2021
  • 37th Congress of the European Committe for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis. ECTRIMS 2021
  • 2021 Virtual Kabuki Syndrome Foundation Annual Conference

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that it will present new clinical data and attend several renowned international conferences in September and October.

Oryzon will present preliminary data from the ongoing collaboration with INGEMM in Phelan McDermid Syndrome (PMS) at the International Conference on Autism, ICA-2021, which will be held on September 23-24. The communication entitled "Phenotype and Psychometric Characterization of Phelan McDermid Syndrome Patients" will be presented by Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO. PMS patients are being characterized to guide the preparation of a possible future precision medicine clinical trial in PMS with vafidemstat, Oryzon’s LSD1 inhibitor in development for CNS disorders, currently in Phase IIb trials in borderline personality disorder (BPD) and schizophrenia.

Executive directors of the company will attend the BIO Spain 2021 event, which will take place September 27-October 1. The company will moderate a KOL panel discussion on precision medicine therapeutic approaches for CNS disorders and the potential of LSD1 inhibitors like vafidemstat. This panel, entitled “Time for HOPE? Precision Medicine in Modern Psychiatry and Neurodevelopmental disorders”, will take place on September 30 at 12:15-13:00 h CET, and will be chaired by Dr. Tamara Maes, Oryzon’s VicePresident, with the participation of Dr. Josep Antoni Ramos Quiroga, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron, Barcelona, Spain; Dr. Julian Nevado, Head of Structural and Functional Genomics at INGEMM, Hospital Universitario La Paz, Madrid, Spain; Dr. Jaqueline Harris, Assistant Professor of Neurology, Genetics, and Pediatrics at Kennedy Krieger Institute, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, USA; and Dr. Ángel Alonso, Principal Investigator at Genomic Medicine Unit, Navarrabiomed, Pamplona, Spain. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.biospain2021.org/

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORYZON to Present New Clinical Data and Corporate Updates at International Conferences in September and October International Conference on Autism ICA-2021BIO-Spain 202134th European College Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) congress 202121st Sachs Annual Biotech in Europe Forum 202137th Congress of the European Committe for Treatment and Research in Multiple …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Provides Highlights of Shareholder Update Call from September 20, 2021
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Circle K Stores, Inc.
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
ALYI Announces Two EV Acquisitions Anticipated To Close In Q4 2021
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...