ORYZON to Present New Clinical Data and Corporate Updates at International Conferences in September and October

International Conference on Autism ICA-2021

BIO-Spain 2021

34th European College Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) congress 2021

21st Sachs Annual Biotech in Europe Forum 2021

37th Congress of the European Committe for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis. ECTRIMS 2021

2021 Virtual Kabuki Syndrome Foundation Annual Conference

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that it will present new clinical data and attend several renowned international conferences in September and October.

Oryzon will present preliminary data from the ongoing collaboration with INGEMM in Phelan McDermid Syndrome (PMS) at the International Conference on Autism, ICA-2021, which will be held on September 23-24. The communication entitled "Phenotype and Psychometric Characterization of Phelan McDermid Syndrome Patients" will be presented by Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO. PMS patients are being characterized to guide the preparation of a possible future precision medicine clinical trial in PMS with vafidemstat, Oryzon’s LSD1 inhibitor in development for CNS disorders, currently in Phase IIb trials in borderline personality disorder (BPD) and schizophrenia.

Executive directors of the company will attend the BIO Spain 2021 event, which will take place September 27-October 1. The company will moderate a KOL panel discussion on precision medicine therapeutic approaches for CNS disorders and the potential of LSD1 inhibitors like vafidemstat. This panel, entitled “Time for HOPE? Precision Medicine in Modern Psychiatry and Neurodevelopmental disorders”, will take place on September 30 at 12:15-13:00 h CET, and will be chaired by Dr. Tamara Maes, Oryzon’s VicePresident, with the participation of Dr. Josep Antoni Ramos Quiroga, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron, Barcelona, Spain; Dr. Julian Nevado, Head of Structural and Functional Genomics at INGEMM, Hospital Universitario La Paz, Madrid, Spain; Dr. Jaqueline Harris, Assistant Professor of Neurology, Genetics, and Pediatrics at Kennedy Krieger Institute, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, USA; and Dr. Ángel Alonso, Principal Investigator at Genomic Medicine Unit, Navarrabiomed, Pamplona, Spain. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.biospain2021.org/