SmileDirectClub to Participate in Shareholder Equity Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that Kyle Wailes, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Shareholder Equity Conference on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The virtual conference is set in a fireside chat format to provide access to retail investors who will have the opportunity to ask questions during the chat.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed in the “Events and Presentations” section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, France and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com 
SmileDirectClub Investor Relations: investorrelations@smiledirectclub.com





