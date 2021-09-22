checkAd

B2Digital Updates Performance Guidance as Record Quarter Nears an End

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 14:00   

Tampa, FL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce unaudited performance results for the month of August along with preliminary guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2021.


August 2021 Performance (Unaudited)

  • B2 Fighting Series Gate, PPV, and Food & Beverage for August 2021 came in at approximately $88k
  • ONE MORE Gym revenues for August 2021 came in at approximately $115k
  • Total consolidated August 2021 revenues came in at $203k


Three Months Ended September 30 Updated Performance Data (Unaudited)

  • Total consolidated July 2021 revenues came in at $310k
  • Total consolidated August 2021 revenues came in at $203k
  • Total consolidated September 2021 revenues are on pace to come in at $160k on just one B2FS Event
  • Q2 (SepQ) now on track for $673k topline, which would represent 18.3% sequential quarterly growth and 395% growth on a year-over-year basis, and would represent a new record for the Company

“This is a great snapshot for the Company, but it really doesn’t scratch the surface of where we believe this model is headed,” remarked Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2Digital. “We have both engines firing at this point, and we are starting to see real brand growth, which fuels the potential for our current growth rate to significantly accelerate in the quarters ahead.”

Management notes that September’s performance will be adversely impacted by having only one scheduled B2 Fighting Series event in September with an estimated $45K in Revenue. If, instead, September had four events as in the past months with similar results, the quarterly year-over-year growth rate would have been nearly 500% and the sequential growth rate on a multi-quarter basis would be parabolic.

The Company plans to continue driving expansion through both organic growth and strategic activity, with multiple potential deals on the radar heading into the final calendar quarter of the year.

Finally, management happily reports that the Covid-19 Delta wave over the past two months has had no negative impact on ONE MORE Gym memberships.

Bell added, “As recently communicated, we are seeing an additional branding boost from the pure quality of our roster of talented fighters and upcoming fights in the B2 Cage. Who will win, who will achieve their dream and go to the next level. It is going to be exciting to watch. We hope to see you there!”

Disclaimer

