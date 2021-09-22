checkAd

Chembio Announces EUA Submission for DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel

22.09.2021, 14:00   

Test Provides Simultaneous Detection of Flu A, Flu B, and SARS-CoV-2

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today announced the submission of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company’s DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel test system.

The DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel test system is designed to provide simultaneous, discrete, and differential detection of Influenza A, Influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2 antigens from a single patient sample using a simple nasal swab. The test system is expected to provide results in approximately 20 minutes and be read on Chembio’s DPP Micro Reader analyzer. The system is intended to enable appropriate clinical management of patients with suspected respiratory infections and to assist in the containment of COVID-19 cases during the flu season.

“Our DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel test system represents an additional differentiated offering among our COVID testing portfolio that can help clinicians at decentralized testing locations gain essential information about a patient’s infection status in only 20 minutes. COVID-19 infection rates are rising as we approach the flu season, and it is critical for clinicians to be able, at the point of care, to quickly triage respiratory infection patients with symptoms common to both COVID and flu infections and then administer the proper treatment regimen,” said Richard L. Eberly, Chembio’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this approach, as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can save both time and resources. We are thankful for BARDA’s support and guidance throughout the development and evaluation of this test system.”

The DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel test system was developed with funds and support as part of a $12.7 million contract awarded by Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The contract also supports preparation of a submission to the FDA in pursuit of 510(k) clearance for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system.

