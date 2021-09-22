TYMLOS Label and Business Update

Effective September 20, 2021, the following sentence was added to the MOA section of the TYMLOS (abaloparatide) label: “Once-daily administration of abaloparatide stimulates new bone formation on trabecular and cortical bone surfaces by stimulation of osteoblastic activity.” This addition is based on the findings from the Company’s histomorphometry study (BA058-05-020) that was published in the Journal of Bone & Mineral Research (JBMR) in April 2021.

Dr. Bruce Mitlak, the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, commented “This is an important addition to the TYMLOS label as it highlights to our patients and prescribers the bone building MOA of the molecule.” Dr. Mitlak continued “The histomorphometry study provides the first histologic evidence in humans that abaloparatide stimulates new bone formation, in other words, builds new bone.”

Growing the abaloparatide franchise’s commercial business is a major focus of the Company. To that end, Radius has added Danielle Holtschlag as the new Head of Sales. Danielle has over 20 years of commercial leadership experience including 7+ years at Genzyme where she created an inside out sales approach. This effort balances centralized sales coverage with regional representation. Danielle will report directly to Kelly Martin, CEO of Radius.

Sal Grausso will take on a new role leading the Company’s Patient Access Group (PAG). In this role, Sal and his team will focus on the completeness of the TYMLOS patient journey including patient support and product access. PAG will also lay groundwork for patient support and market access for the RAD011 franchise.

Throughout July and August, Radius added 3,002 new TYMLOS patients, up 13% compared to 2,664 new patients added during the same period in 2020.

About Radius

Radius is a commercial biopharmaceutical company committed to serving patients with unmet medical needs in endocrinology and other therapeutic areas. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple endocrine and metabolic orphan diseases, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome.