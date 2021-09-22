Candelaria Announces Upsize to Private Placement Financing and Closing of First Tranche

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 1, 2021, and due to investor demand, it has upsized its non-brokered private placement from gross proceeds of $7,800,000 to up to $9,300,000 through the issuance of up to 20,666,666 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.45 per Unit (the “ Offering ”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (the “ Warrants ”), with each full Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price $0.65 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the Offering through the issuance of 17,622,494 Units for gross proceeds of $7,930,122. This first tranche includes the subscription of 13,333,333 Units by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”) for gross proceeds of $6,000,000. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for permitting, exploration and development at the Caballo Blanco Project and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons (the "Finders") a cash commission of $1,404, equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering delivered by Finders.

Ramon Perez and Neil O’Brien, each a director of the Company, subscribed for 888,888 Units ($400,000) and 50,000 Units ($22,500), respectively, under the first tranche of the Offering (the “Insider Subscriptions”). The Insider Subscriptions constitute “related party transactions” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of the Insider Subscriptions.