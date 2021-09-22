checkAd

Erasca Announces First Patient Dosed in HERKULES-3, a Phase 1b/2 Gastrointestinal Cancer Master Protocol Evaluating ERAS-007 in Multiple Combinations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

ERAS-007, a potential best-in-class ERK1/2 inhibitor, will be evaluated initially in combinations that could address over half of patients with colorectal cancer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced dosing of the first patient in HERKULES-3, a Phase 1b/2 master protocol clinical trial evaluating ERAS-007 in combination with various agents in patients with gastrointestinal (GI) cancer, with initial focus on patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC).

“A major barrier to durable responses with current treatment regimens for GI cancers is the emergence of resistance mechanisms, which are often associated with reactivation of the MAPK pathway,” said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder. “We have developed HERKULES-3, our GI master protocol, to evaluate ERAS-007 in rational combinations to assess the possibility of reducing susceptibility to resistance and increasing durability of treatment. Initially focused on CRC subtypes with BRAF V600E, KRAS, or NRAS mutations, HERKULES-3 has the potential to address over half of patients with CRC and could be further expanded into other GI cancers with additional combinations.”

Approximately 10% of all patients with CRC have tumors that harbor a BRAF V600E mutation, with the majority developing rapid progression within four months due to resistance following initiation of the current standard of care treatment, the combination of encorafenib and cetuximab, which was approved in April 2020 for previously treated patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic CRC (mCRC). Another 45-50% of CRC patients have tumors that harbor KRAS or NRAS mutations, for which there is currently no approved targeted therapeutic option.

Dr. Lim continued, “Preclinical work by Ryan Corcoran, M.D., Ph.D., at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center indicates that adding an ERK inhibitor has the potential to deepen and prolong responses, as well as delay resistance, forming the scientific basis for exploring ERAS-007 in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant mCRC. Additionally, Scott Kopetz, M.D., Ph.D., of MD Anderson Cancer Center presented compelling evidence at the AACR conference this year that CDK4/6 inhibition combined with MEK inhibition had the best in vivo efficacy across KRAS mutations. We evolved this one step further based on our preclinical data demonstrating superior efficacy with an ERK inhibitor in place of a MEK inhibitor, forming the scientific rationale for evaluating the highly promising and novel combination of ERAS-007 with the CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib in patients with mCRC driven by KRAS and NRAS mutations. We believe both combinations offer robust therapeutic potential in patients with high unmet need.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Erasca Announces First Patient Dosed in HERKULES-3, a Phase 1b/2 Gastrointestinal Cancer Master Protocol Evaluating ERAS-007 in Multiple Combinations ERAS-007, a potential best-in-class ERK1/2 inhibitor, will be evaluated initially in combinations that could address over half of patients with colorectal cancerSAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Provides Highlights of Shareholder Update Call from September 20, 2021
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Circle K Stores, Inc.
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
ALYI Announces Two EV Acquisitions Anticipated To Close In Q4 2021
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...