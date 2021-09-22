Erasca Announces First Patient Dosed in HERKULES-3, a Phase 1b/2 Gastrointestinal Cancer Master Protocol Evaluating ERAS-007 in Multiple Combinations

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced dosing of the first patient in HERKULES-3 , a Phase 1b/2 master protocol clinical trial evaluating ERAS-007 in combination with various agents in patients with gastrointestinal (GI) cancer, with initial focus on patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC).

“A major barrier to durable responses with current treatment regimens for GI cancers is the emergence of resistance mechanisms, which are often associated with reactivation of the MAPK pathway,” said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder. “We have developed HERKULES-3, our GI master protocol, to evaluate ERAS-007 in rational combinations to assess the possibility of reducing susceptibility to resistance and increasing durability of treatment. Initially focused on CRC subtypes with BRAF V600E, KRAS, or NRAS mutations, HERKULES-3 has the potential to address over half of patients with CRC and could be further expanded into other GI cancers with additional combinations.”

Approximately 10% of all patients with CRC have tumors that harbor a BRAF V600E mutation, with the majority developing rapid progression within four months due to resistance following initiation of the current standard of care treatment, the combination of encorafenib and cetuximab, which was approved in April 2020 for previously treated patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic CRC (mCRC). Another 45-50% of CRC patients have tumors that harbor KRAS or NRAS mutations, for which there is currently no approved targeted therapeutic option.

Dr. Lim continued, “Preclinical work by Ryan Corcoran, M.D., Ph.D., at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center indicates that adding an ERK inhibitor has the potential to deepen and prolong responses, as well as delay resistance, forming the scientific basis for exploring ERAS-007 in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant mCRC. Additionally, Scott Kopetz, M.D., Ph.D., of MD Anderson Cancer Center presented compelling evidence at the AACR conference this year that CDK4/6 inhibition combined with MEK inhibition had the best in vivo efficacy across KRAS mutations. We evolved this one step further based on our preclinical data demonstrating superior efficacy with an ERK inhibitor in place of a MEK inhibitor, forming the scientific rationale for evaluating the highly promising and novel combination of ERAS-007 with the CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib in patients with mCRC driven by KRAS and NRAS mutations. We believe both combinations offer robust therapeutic potential in patients with high unmet need.”