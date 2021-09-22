On October 1, 2021, Evli Bank Plc's Board of Directors will decide on the payment of a dividend in accordance with the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting 2021

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.9.2021 AT 3.00 PM (EET/EEST)

On July 23, 2021, the European Central Bank announced that the recommendation to limit the dividend payment of banks will expire on September 30, 2021. Accordingly, Evli Bank Plc's Board of Directors will decide on October 1, 2021 to pay the dividend in accordance with the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting 2021. The Annual General Meeting of 2021 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a maximum dividend of EUR 0.73 per share for the financial year 2020 at the time it deems best, taking into account the current authority recommendations. The dividend record date is October 5, 2021 and the earliest possible payment date is October 12, 2021.



The confirmation of the dividend payment will be announced after the Board of Directors has made a decision.