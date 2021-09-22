checkAd

On October 1, 2021, Evli Bank Plc's Board of Directors will decide on the payment of a dividend in accordance with the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.9.2021 AT 3.00 PM (EET/EEST)

On July 23, 2021, the European Central Bank announced that the recommendation to limit the dividend payment of banks will expire on September 30, 2021. Accordingly, Evli Bank Plc's Board of Directors will decide on October 1, 2021 to pay the dividend in accordance with the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting 2021. The Annual General Meeting of 2021 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a maximum dividend of EUR 0.73 per share for the financial year 2020 at the time it deems best, taking into account the current authority recommendations. The dividend record date is October 5, 2021 and the earliest possible payment date is October 12, 2021.

The confirmation of the dividend payment will be announced after the Board of Directors has made a decision.

EVLI BANK PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:
Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com

Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialised in investments that helps institutions, companies and individuals grow their wealth responsibly. The range of products and services includes investment funds, wealth management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and management services, as well as Corporate Finance services. Evli is the best* and most used** institutional asset manager in Finland and offers the best Private Banking service in Finland***.

Evli has EUR 16.1 billion of client assets under management (net 6/2021). Evli Group has equity of EUR 115.1 million and a BIS solvency ratio of 15.9% (June 30, 2021). The company employs around 280 people. Evli Bank Plc's B share is listed on Nasdaq in Helsinki.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 -surveys. **Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 -surveys. ***Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland -surveys.


Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

On October 1, 2021, Evli Bank Plc's Board of Directors will decide on the payment of a dividend in accordance with the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting 2021 EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.9.2021 AT 3.00 PM (EET/EEST) On July 23, 2021, the European Central Bank announced that the recommendation to limit the dividend payment of banks will expire on September 30, 2021. Accordingly, Evli Bank …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Provides Highlights of Shareholder Update Call from September 20, 2021
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Circle K Stores, Inc.
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
ALYI Announces Two EV Acquisitions Anticipated To Close In Q4 2021
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...