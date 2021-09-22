checkAd

StrikeForce Shareholder Update & Growth Strategy

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for businesses and consumers, today updates shareholders on its growth strategy and we plan to terminate the offering on Form 1-A of Regulation A.

“I am extremely happy to share the news that we plan on closing our Reg A offering today as discussed at last week's interview, after a strategic investor saw the opportunity to get involved and help us meet our minimum funding goal,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce.

“With this latest investment, we believe StrikeForce has enough monies to now expand on its existing corporate growth strategy, and hire additional sales, marketing and the technical people required to capitalize on the timing and competitive advantage that we have in the authentication, endpoint security & Video collaboration spaces. Collectively, in our estimation, these three technologies are expected to exceed an aggregate of $100B in sales by 2026, and we appear, in our opinion, to be the only cyber security company in the market addressing all three areas, and with patented products,” says Kay.

“In addition to the above exciting news, we also just launched an incredible new website,” says George Waller, EVP of StrikeForce. “We built our new website to also be a central resource for any company looking to get industry specific information about breaches, compliance, risk & business impact and future predictions. Our goal is that SMB’s, Enterprise & Academia utilizing our website can educate themselves, while they can learn more about how our unique solutions can protect them. We encourage everyone to checkout our new site at www.strikeforcetech.com. It also works well on Android and Apple cell phones.”

“We are also launching a new Channel Program this week with CRN (Computer Reseller News). CRN has over 784,000 resellers that subscribe to their news & services. In our assessment, CRN will be delivering 100 new potential resellers to us, each quarter for the next year. Our goal is to have minimally 100 new resellers overall, marketing StrikeForce’s products,” says Waller.

“Our development team has also made great progress with our new SafeVchat API’s, which enables our secure video conferencing solution to be embedded into any type of on-premise, or online application. The reason we built this was because a couple of customers came to us saying that they spoke to Zoom and several of the other conferencing vendors and none of them could meet their requirements, most likely because their systems weren’t designed with security in-mind,” says Kay.

